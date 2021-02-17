Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

As COVID-19 Cases Drop, State Eases Restrictions on Indoor Gatherings

By 54 minutes ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson devoted the first few minutes of his weekly coronavirus response briefing to the pair of winter storms hammering the state this week. He said the snow, wind and record-setting lows are combining to create the most severe weather situation he's seen in the state in his lifetime. As a result of the weather emergency, Hutchinson extended the National Guard's deployment through Friday in the event Arkansans need assistance. Around 100 service members are deployed around the state. According to the governor, the frigid weather and compromised roads contributed to far fewer COVID-19 tests on Monday and that likely why the Arkansas Department of Health only recorded 117 new cases in the last 24-hour testing cycle. Hutchinson also provided an update on vaccination efforts. He said the state has administered about 70 percent of the 658,000 doses of vaccine Arkansas has received so far and the weekly dose allotment is expected to increase soon. Since the spread of coronavirus has slowed down, Hutchinson announced the state would also be easing regulations regarding indoor gatherings. The state had required that indoor gatherings of 10 or more people must submit COVID-19 safety plans to ADH for approval. That will now be required of indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Restaurants and bars will continue to operate under already-existing capacity protocols. Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero also spoke at the briefing. He said the state is yet to detect any COVID-19 variants, though health officials suspect they're already here. Romero also reminded Arkansans that they should continue to wash their hands, stay socially distant, and wear two masks as recommended by the CDC. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Asa Hutchinson
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Nurses Come Out of Retirement To Assist With COVID-19 Vaccinations

By 21 hours ago
Stock Image

As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across Arkansas, some nurses are coming out of retirement to help with the distribution. Nurses says it's been challenging because they don't have enough vaccines for all of the volunteers.

Hill Takes Issue With Biden COVID-19 Stimulus

By 21 hours ago
Courtesy / U.S. Congressman French Hill

U.S. Congressman French Hill doesn't like the nearly two-trillion dollar relief plan supported by the Biden administration. The Republican from Arkansas's 2nd District talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the plan.

Pandemic Era's Virtual Events Allow Speakers To Reach Wider Audiences

By 21 hours ago
Courtesy / CALS

Guest speakers are still being invited to talks by organizations during the pandemic, but the lectures are mostly virtual. While losing the initimacy of an in-perosn talk, the era of Zoom does allow for more people to attend. We asked the Central Arkansas Library System how the shift has changed things for their speaker series.

"Facing South" Reporter Examines Emails Between Springdale Mayor, Tyson

By Feb 15, 2021
Courtesy / Facing South

On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In it, Paschal lays out what she found after sorting through thousands of emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Nearly 13 Percent of Arkansans in Process of Getting Vaccine, Governor Says

By Feb 10, 2021

At Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that nearly 13 percent of Arkansans have received at least a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 651,000 doses have been delivered to the state and more than 65 percent of those doses have been injected into Arkansans' arms. Hutchinson say additional doses will soon be delivered to community clinics to improve access to the vaccine in rural parts of the state.