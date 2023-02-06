Resilient Black Women: Resolutions and Grace

In the first new episode of 2023, Joi and Deneshia talk about resolutions, for themselves personally and for their nonprofit organization, Resilient Black Women. Providing assistance, to black women and women of color especially, to access mental health care is a central tenet of RBW. Joi and Deneshia discuss how they will reach and work with women seeking therapy and counseling in 2023, as well as how you the listener can help support this work. If you would like to leave feedback or ask a question about the podcast, you can leave a comment on the RBW page on Apple Podcasts here. Or if you'd like inquire about receiving help, you can reach us at kuafinfo@uark.edu.