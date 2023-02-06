© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

Resilient Black Women: Resolutions and Grace

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
RBW 2023 logo.png

In the first new episode of 2023, Joi and Deneshia talk about resolutions, for themselves personally and for their nonprofit organization, Resilient Black Women. Providing assistance, to black women and women of color especially, to access mental health care is a central tenet of RBW. Joi and Deneshia discuss how they will reach and work with women seeking therapy and counseling in 2023, as well as how you the listener can help support this work. If you would like to leave feedback or ask a question about the podcast, you can leave a comment on the RBW page on Apple Podcasts here. Or if you'd like inquire about receiving help, you can reach us at kuafinfo@uark.edu.

Tags
Resilient Black Women Season 2 Mental healthResilient Black Women
Joi McGowan
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
See stories by Deneshia Simpson