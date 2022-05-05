Another Weekend, Another Music Festival Begins

Artosphere Festival gets underway this weekend throughout northwest Arkansas, but that's only a portion of the wide variety of live music available in the next week.

Thr. May 5



Fri., May 6

Sat., May 7

Sun., May 8

Mon., May 9

Todd Snider, Bear Morrison at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., May 11

James "Daddy" MIller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Thr., May 12