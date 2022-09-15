Winfest, Cane Hill Harvest Fest, and Much More Music Ahead
There are a few EP release shows on this weekend's local music radar, as well as a couple of festivals and much more.
Thr., Sep. 15
- Olympics, Modeling, Mildenhall, Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jesse Dean w/ Scott Leeper at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $32, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
Fri., Sep. 16
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Jon Langston at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Simeon Basil, Traveling Squirrels, Project 1268 at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's Weddington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Liquid Courage, Rant at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- The Burney Sisters, Leyton Robinson at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Rackensak at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Covered in Cat Hair at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pete and Dave at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Barefoot and Sunshine at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Kyle Nix and the .38s and RC and the Ambers at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 17
- Steve 'n' Seagulls, The Burney Sisters at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 9 p.m.
- Gone Country at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- King Cabbage Brass Band at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Joy Bliss Bless at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Cane Hill Harvest Festival at Historic Cane Hill (Cane Hill) - 7 a.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree and the Barbarians at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Japanese Breakfast, Pura Coco at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $45.00, 8 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- ElectroFire by Ozark 808 at Shire Gastropub (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- Shared Sychosis at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Some Guy Named Robb at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Winfest at Winslow Ballpark (Winslow) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 11:45 a.m.
Sun., Sep. 18
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Bowling for Soup at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20, 7:30 p.m.
- SoNA Beyond - Voces Latinas at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 7:30 p.m.
- , Michael Fields Jr. at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Derek Herndon at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Sep. 19
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Sep. 20
- Florence Dore w/ members of Son Volt and the dBs at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $35.00, 5:30 p.m.
Wed., Sep. 21
- Boy Band Bash at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Sep. 22
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The War on Drugs with FINOM at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48.00, 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree trio at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Drum Medicine at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chris Knight at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.