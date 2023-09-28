© 2023 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Innovation Lab opens at The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
Boys and Girls Clubs
The Boys and Girls Clubs in Fort Smith and Bentonville celebrated the opening of new Innovation Labs last Tuesday. Their creation was made possible by a $40,000 award from Cox Communications.

Cox Marketing Vice President for Arkansas Tina Gabbard, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County Matt Taliafario and CEO of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club Beth Presely discussed what these new spaces will bring to Boys and Girls Clubs and how this unique partnership is funding the program.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
