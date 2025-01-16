NWA Regional Planning Commission receives $25 million for Highway 112
Last week, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission received $25 million of federal funding to build a 12-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle trail along part of Arkansas Highway 112 between Bentonville and Fayetteville. The money comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity—or RAISE—grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Tim Conklin, executive director for the commission, says the project will improve safety, reduce travel time and give travelers more options.