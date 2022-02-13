Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
By the Numbers
-
We examine some of the events of the week in numbers. We have possible grant money for schools from Cox Charities, new free Wi-Fi in Fayetteville, and…
-
We catch up on some numbers, including a dramatic increase in the number of people moving into Arkansas from other places.
-
We take a look at the week in numbers. There was a first place for Arkansas golf, more cases of the flu and slightly more expensive gas in Arkansas.
-
We have some Monday numbers that show gas is a bit cheaper in Arkansas, you can make art in downtown Fayetteville (Thursday from 2:00-7:00 at Walker Stone…