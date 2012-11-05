Madison County’s Historic African Americans

In Madison County there’s a place called “Negro Mountain.” No blacks live there now, but it was, in the 1860s, settled by Ozark African Americans. All of them and their descendants are gone now—except for one individual. We take you to meet the last living African American resident of Madison County
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.