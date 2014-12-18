Highway 264 Interchange to be Rebuilt for Wider Interstate

Senator John Boozman offers his view on President Obama's newly announced stance on relations with Cuba. Arkansas state legislators hear an independent report on broadband internet capacity of the state's public schools. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department prepares to rebuild an Interstate 49 interchange in Benton County. The Endeavor Foundation announces its latest round of community grant awards. Fayetteville High School unveils new computer labs that will allow more students to work on digital projects. And the University of Arkansas gets another favorable ranking by a national publication.

