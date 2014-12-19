Full House Expected for UA Fall Commencement

The Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission prepares for its initial review of salaries for state elected officials. Area towns and cities move toward endorsing and adopting the region's new Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and University of Arkansas officials prepare for about 1,000 students to take part in the fall commencement ceremony taking place this weekend.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.