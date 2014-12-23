© 2022 KUAF
One Jolly Round of Christmas Songs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 23, 2014 at 12:03 PM CST
This medley was cleverly performed by the 15-woman ensemble Harmonia as part of a recent holiday concert staged at the Northwest Arkansas Community Corrections Center for Women. Tune into a special concert broadcast, produced by Jacqueline Froelich, airing December 26th on Ozarks at Large.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
