Ozarks at Large Stories

February A Busy Month for Theatre

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published January 29, 2015 at 12:49 PM CST

Here are details, in chronological order, about the plays and musicals mentioned on today's edition of Ozarks at Large.

  • Mountaintop. Friday, Jan 30th, 7:30pm, Saturday, Jan 31st, 7:30pm, Sunday, February 1st, 2:00pm, Sunday, February 1st, 7:30pm at 404 Kimpell Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. Tickets range from 5 to 10 dollars. More information: http://aast.uark.eduhttp://aast.uark.edu
  • Little Princess from Arts Live Theater at 818 N,. Sang Avenue in Fayetteville. February 6-8 at 7:00 and February 8 and 9 at 2:00pm.
  • Star Spangled Girl at Alma Performing Arts Center February 7th at 6:00pm and February 8th at 1:00pm. Tickets are 15 dollars for an individual and 25-dollars for couple. More information: almapac.org
  • Almost, Maine at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. February 6th through 8th and 13th and 14th. Evening performances begin at 7:30, Sunday matinees at 3:00. More information at acooazrks.org
  • Julius Caesar at University of Arkansas Fort Smith's Breedlove Auditorium. February 12th, 13th and 14th at 7:30pm and the 15th at 2:30. More information at uafs.edu
  • Pride and Prejudice at Fort Smith Little Theater. 7:30 pm performances February 12-14, 18-21 and 2:00pm performances February 15 and 22. More information at fslt.org
  • Legally Blonde at Rogers Little Theater, February 13-15, 19-22, 26-28 and March 1. Evening curtains are 8:00pm and Sunday matinee curtains are at 2:00 pm. More information: rogerslittletheater.org
  • Camelot at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville February 17-22. Performances 17-19 at 7:00pm, evening performances 20-12 at 8:00pm and matinees on 20-21 at 2:00 pm. More information at waltoneartscenter.org
  • Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on the University of the Ozarks campus February 19-20 at 7:00 pm and Sunday the 21st at 2:30. More information at ozarks.edu/theatre
  • The Foreigner at the University of Arkansas. 8:00 pm productions February 20-21 and 25-28. 2:00 pm productions February 22 and March 1. More information at theatre.uark.edu
  • Pride and Prejudice at John Brown University in Siloam Springs February 20 at 7:00 pm and February 21 at 1:00 pm. More information at jbu.edu
  • Delta V at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith’s Breedlove Auditorium February 20-21 at 7:30 pm.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis