February A Busy Month for Theatre

Here are details, in chronological order, about the plays and musicals mentioned on today's edition of Ozarks at Large.

Mountaintop. Friday, Jan 30th, 7:30pm, Saturday, Jan 31st, 7:30pm, Sunday, February 1st, 2:00pm, Sunday, February 1st, 7:30pm at 404 Kimpell Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. Tickets range from 5 to 10 dollars. More information: http://aast.uark.eduhttp://aast.uark.edu

Little Princess from Arts Live Theater at 818 N,. Sang Avenue in Fayetteville. February 6-8 at 7:00 and February 8 and 9 at 2:00pm.

Star Spangled Girl at Alma Performing Arts Center February 7th at 6:00pm and February 8th at 1:00pm. Tickets are 15 dollars for an individual and 25-dollars for couple. More information: almapac.org

Almost, Maine at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. February 6th through 8th and 13th and 14th. Evening performances begin at 7:30, Sunday matinees at 3:00. More information at acooazrks.org

Julius Caesar at University of Arkansas Fort Smith's Breedlove Auditorium. February 12th, 13th and 14th at 7:30pm and the 15th at 2:30. More information at uafs.edu

Pride and Prejudice at Fort Smith Little Theater. 7:30 pm performances February 12-14, 18-21 and 2:00pm performances February 15 and 22. More information at fslt.org

Legally Blonde at Rogers Little Theater, February 13-15, 19-22, 26-28 and March 1. Evening curtains are 8:00pm and Sunday matinee curtains are at 2:00 pm. More information: rogerslittletheater.org

Camelot at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville February 17-22. Performances 17-19 at 7:00pm, evening performances 20-12 at 8:00pm and matinees on 20-21 at 2:00 pm. More information at waltoneartscenter.org

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on the University of the Ozarks campus February 19-20 at 7:00 pm and Sunday the 21st at 2:30. More information at ozarks.edu/theatre

The Foreigner at the University of Arkansas. 8:00 pm productions February 20-21 and 25-28. 2:00 pm productions February 22 and March 1. More information at theatre.uark.edu

Pride and Prejudice at John Brown University in Siloam Springs February 20 at 7:00 pm and February 21 at 1:00 pm. More information at jbu.edu

Delta V at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith’s Breedlove Auditorium February 20-21 at 7:30 pm.