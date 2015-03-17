Officials Pay Raises To Soon Take Effect

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton makes his first speech from the Senate floor, calling for more military funding. Opponents of a state measure to allow private takeover of distressed public schools rally in the state capitol. Pay increases proposed by the state's Independent Citizens' Commission will soon take effect for elected state officials. And NWACC students have a chance to learn about the effects of drug and alcohol abuse.

MUSIC: "Lots of Drops of Brandy" The Chieftans