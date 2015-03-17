Officials Pay Raises To Soon Take Effect

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton makes his first speech from the Senate floor, calling for more military funding. Opponents of a state measure to allow private takeover of distressed public schools rally in the state capitol. Pay increases proposed by the state's Independent Citizens' Commission will soon take effect for elected state officials. And NWACC students have a chance to learn about the effects of drug and alcohol abuse.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.