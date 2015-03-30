Northwest Health Invests In Neonatal Care

Northwest Health System moves forward on plans to renovate its Willow Creek Clinic in Johnson and to construct a neonatal intensive care unit at its Bentonville hospital. The Arkansas House moves forward with a bill to create a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds. The state's unemployment numbers continue their positive trajectory. And, Springdale officials move forward with plans to create a bicycle and pedestrian trail to connect the city's two high schools and other amenities to the broader Razorback Regional Greenway.