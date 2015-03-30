Northwest Health Invests In Neonatal Care

Northwest Health System moves forward on plans to renovate its Willow Creek Clinic in Johnson and to construct a neonatal intensive care unit at its Bentonville hospital. The Arkansas House moves forward with a bill to create a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds. The state's unemployment numbers continue their positive trajectory. And, Springdale officials move forward with plans to create a bicycle and pedestrian trail to connect the city's two high schools and other amenities to the broader Razorback Regional Greenway.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.