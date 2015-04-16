College Flattens Administrative Hierarchy

Fayetteville Public Schools and Fayetteville Public Library are partnering to create an alternative drop-off and parking point for students of Fayetteville High School. The administration at NorthWest Arkansas Community College has underwent a reorganization. An interim chief academic officer has been named at the University of Arkansas, and an interim chair has been named for the Department of Radiation Oncology at UAMS.

