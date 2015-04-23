Arkansas Schools Receive Letter Grades

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 23, 2015 at 1:29 PM CDT
A new system of evaluating schools Arkansas assigns a letter grade to each school in the state.  The first-ever report came out this month and parents, teachers and administrators have been parsing through the figures since.  We asked Sarah Mckenzie, the Executive Director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, and Gary Ritter, the Faculty Director at the OEP, to help us understand what the grades for schools mean.  A link to the report is here.

MUSIC: "Education" The Metros

A longer version of the conversation with Gary Ritter and Sarah Mckenzie can be heard below.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
