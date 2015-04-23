Arkansas Schools Receive Letter Grades

A new system of evaluating schools Arkansas assigns a letter grade to each school in the state. The first-ever report came out this month and parents, teachers and administrators have been parsing through the figures since. We asked Sarah Mckenzie, the Executive Director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, and Gary Ritter, the Faculty Director at the OEP, to help us understand what the grades for schools mean. A link to the report is here.

MUSIC: "Education" The Metros

A longer version of the conversation with Gary Ritter and Sarah Mckenzie can be heard below.