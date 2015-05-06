The Future of Genetically Engineered Ozark Forests

Global commercial timber industries are aggressively pursuing GMO trees for lucrative future wood, pulp and biomass, but at what costs to native forests? We hear from genetic-engineered-forestry pioneers leading the non-profit Institute of Forest Biosciences www.forestbio.org in North Carolina. We also talk to GMO opponents based at the Center for Food Safety in Washington D.C., who predict transgenic trees will gravely disrupt native woodland environments. (Correction: In our report we wrongly cite the Institute of Forest Biotechnology. It is the Institute of Forest Biosciences.)