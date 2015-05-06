© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Future of Genetically Engineered Ozark Forests

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 6, 2015 at 1:12 PM CDT
g.e._forests_usda_mckeand.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/
Loblolly Pine (Pinus Taeda) is a current candidate undergoing genetic engineering for commercial sale.

Global commercial timber industries are aggressively pursuing GMO trees for lucrative future wood, pulp and biomass, but at what costs to native forests? We hear from genetic-engineered-forestry pioneers leading the non-profit Institute of Forest Biosciences www.forestbio.org  in North Carolina. We also talk to GMO opponents based at the Center for Food Safety in Washington D.C., who predict transgenic trees will gravely disrupt native woodland environments. (Correction: In our report we wrongly cite the Institute of Forest Biotechnology. It is the Institute of Forest Biosciences.)  

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich