© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Christian Conservatives Entrench Eureka Springs Over LGBT Civl Rights

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 10, 2015 at 10:05 AM CDT
repeal_2223.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

Eureka Springs voters will decide May 12th whether to repeal it's new civil rights code that includes gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents. The measure was passed by city council in February in advance of a new state law that extinguishes municipal civil rights ordinances. Conservative critics campaigning for repeal claim there is no need for gay civil protections. We visit with both sides of the campaign to gather opinion on the matter.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich