Christian Conservatives Entrench Eureka Springs Over LGBT Civl Rights
Eureka Springs voters will decide May 12th whether to repeal it's new civil rights code that includes gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents. The measure was passed by city council in February in advance of a new state law that extinguishes municipal civil rights ordinances. Conservative critics campaigning for repeal claim there is no need for gay civil protections. We visit with both sides of the campaign to gather opinion on the matter.