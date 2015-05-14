© 2022 KUAF
New Legislative Task Force to Scrutinize Special Education

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 14, 2015 at 6:32 PM CDT
The Arkansas General Assembly enabled two task forces this past session to assess public education efficacy and adequacy. One task force will examine public school special education--from enrollment screening to graduation rates. We talk with a sponsoring legislator, a concerned parent, as well as a child and family advocate about what to expect from the twenty-two member working group, which will assemble this summer.

To learn more about special education services visit the Arkansas Department of Education website.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
