New Legislative Task Force to Scrutinize Special Education
The Arkansas General Assembly enabled two task forces this past session to assess public education efficacy and adequacy. One task force will examine public school special education--from enrollment screening to graduation rates. We talk with a sponsoring legislator, a concerned parent, as well as a child and family advocate about what to expect from the twenty-two member working group, which will assemble this summer.
To learn more about special education services visit the Arkansas Department of Education website.