Feral Swine Herds Invading Arkansas, Missouri

Feral swine, which are domesticated hogs gone wild, are aggressively spreading throughout Arkansas, with some herds crossing the border into Missouri. An Arkansas agricultural research & extension service wildlife expert traces the swine's origins and destructive habits. We also hear from a southern Missouri journalist who's investigating an aggressive feral swine incursion in her region.

To learn more visit the feral hog control page on the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension website.

Denise Henderson Vaughn’s four-part investigative series on feral swine in Missouri, published in the “West Plains Daily Quill” can be found here.