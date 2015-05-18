© 2022 KUAF
Feral Swine Herds Invading Arkansas, Missouri

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 18, 2015 at 3:23 PM CDT
Chris Turnage, USDA-­APHIS Wildlife Services
Feral swine, which are domesticated hogs gone wild, are aggressively spreading throughout Arkansas, with some herds crossing the border into Missouri. An Arkansas agricultural research & extension service wildlife expert traces the swine's origins and destructive habits. We also hear from a southern Missouri journalist who's investigating an aggressive feral swine incursion in her region.

To learn more visit the feral hog control page on the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension website.

Denise Henderson Vaughn’s four-part investigative series on feral swine in Missouri, published in the “West Plains Daily Quill” can be found here.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
