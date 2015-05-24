Local Surgery Clinic Sets Transparent Pricing Standard

North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville is the first freestanding multi-specialty outpatient surgery clinic in Northwest Arkansas. The center, starting this week, also claims to be the first in Arkansas to advertise the cost of all its procedures. We hear from both the medical director and lead administrator about the move to go public.
