Local Surgery Clinic Sets Transparent Pricing Standard

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 24, 2015 at 8:19 AM CDT
North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville is the first freestanding multi-specialty outpatient surgery clinic in Northwest Arkansas. The center, starting this week, also claims to be the first in Arkansas to advertise the cost of all its procedures. We hear from both the medical director and lead administrator about the move to  go public.

