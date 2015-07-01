Arkansas Hemp Futures

If it were legal to grow in Arkansas, hemp could be a big cash crop, given rising demand for U.S.-made hemp products ranging from clothing to cosmetics. We examine current hemp laws, with a national industrial hemp advocate, and talk with a state organizer gathering petition initiative signatures to bring hemp to the 2016 ballot in Arkansas.
