Fayetteville Special Election Details Set

The Washington County Election Commission approves the specifics of September's special election, in which voters will decide the fate of the city's latest attempt at a unified civil rights ordinance. May unemployment rates in northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley rise slightly from April, but they're still below where they were a year ago. Rogers Little Theater gets a new name as it prepares for its 30th season. And a portion of trails at Fayetteville's Mount Kessler is being relocated as construction continues for the city's new regional park.