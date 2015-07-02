Arkansas U.S. Attorney Tackles Home-Grown Terrorists

U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge who serves the Western District of Arkansas, also chairs the Domestic Terrorism Working Group of United States Attorneys. He talks about his mission to blunt violent extremism both at the federal and state level.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security hosts a website where citizens can learn how to report suspicious activity.
