$1.3 Million in Upgrades Planned for Van Buren Park

As part of a recently completed master parks plan, the city is in the process of planning on major improvements to a park in its historic downtown. Washington County property owners will begin receiving their property reappraisal notices from the county this week. Construction at the Walton Arts Center will close some sidewalks in downtown Fayetteville. And more people are enrolling in the state's Private Option expansion of Medicaid, though the cost for providing coverage to those enrollees has declined.
