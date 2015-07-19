© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks Tibetan Retreat Center Erects Reliquary

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 19, 2015 at 8:28 AM CDT
The Tibetan Cultural Institute of Arkansas is constructing a stupa at the institute's new meditation retreat center just south of Crosses, in rural Madison County. Tibetan stupa expert, GeshePemaRinchen, from Calgary, Canada is directing the installation with a site consecration planned for this coming weekend. We do a preliminary site visit to discuss the function of these religious shrines on the global landscape, from balancing the environment to providing spiritual solace for Tibetans-in-exile. For more information about the stupa project schedule and directions to the retreat center visit Facebook or email: tcia@artibet.com.

