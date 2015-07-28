Fayetteville Public Schools Seeks Online Charter

The Fort Smith School Board has voted unanimously to replace the Rebel as mascot and "Dixie" as fight song for Southside High School. Fayetteville school officials are in the process of developing an online charter school that could offer students flexibility in their coursework and that could offer greater opportunities for pertinent field work, and a Fayetteville technology company gets grant funding to work on circuitry that could end up on the surface of Venus.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.