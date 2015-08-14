© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Performing Music Passed Down Through Oral Tradition

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 14, 2015 at 12:36 PM CDT
Timothy Dennis
Unless you regularly attend square dances or mountain-style jam sessions, you probably don't regularly hear much old-time folk music. While much music was recorded in the early 20th Century by archivists such as Alan Lomax, old-time folk music might be difficult to find at most record stores. But that doesn't mean the music hasn't survived through the oral tradition. Allison Williams and Will Goehring make up the local duo Old Ties, and in their live sets, they perform old-time music almost exclusively. They recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio for conversation and to play a few songs
They'll perform a set August 28 at the opening of the Ozark Folksongs Collection at Mullins Library on the U of A campus. They'll also have another residency on Saturdays in September at Arsaga's at the Depot in Fayetteville.

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas.
