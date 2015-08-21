© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Unearthing the Truth

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 21, 2015 at 1:00 PM CDT
pine_bluff.jpg
courtesy "African Americans of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County"
/

Can a single personal letter detailing a brutal mass murder at an Arkansas black settlement in 1866 constitute history? We talk with historian Richard Buckelew who is attempting to uncover an alleged mass lynching at Pine Bluff.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich