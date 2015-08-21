Unearthing the Truth

Can a single personal letter detailing a brutal mass murder at an Arkansas black settlement in 1866 constitute history? We talk with historian Richard Buckelew who is attempting to uncover an alleged mass lynching at Pine Bluff.
