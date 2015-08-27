Ft. Smith CVB to Launch Mobile App, New Website

The city of Fayetteville next week will hold a public meeting to gather input on development of trails at Kessler Mountain. Building permit values top $100 million in Benton and Washington counties during July. The Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau develops a new mobile app and new website to better connect visitors with amenities in the city. And dates for the 2016 Bentonville Film Festival are announced.

