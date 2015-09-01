UA Prohibits UAVs on Campus

Early voting on Fayetteville's non-discrimination ordinance begins today despite a lawsuit filed Monday in an attempt to block the election. The University of Arkansas instates a policy prohibiting use of drones or model airplanes on or over campus without prior written consent. Bentonville Public Schools gets a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help further its Ignite Professional Studies Center, and the CEO of Van Buren-based USA Truck states his desire for all top executives to work from the company's Van Buren headquarters.