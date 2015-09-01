UA Prohibits UAVs on Campus

Early voting on Fayetteville's non-discrimination ordinance begins today despite a lawsuit filed Monday in an attempt to block the election. The University of Arkansas instates a policy prohibiting use of drones or model airplanes on or over campus without prior written consent. Bentonville Public Schools gets a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to help further its Ignite Professional Studies Center, and the CEO of Van Buren-based USA Truck states his desire for all top executives to work from the company's Van Buren headquarters.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.