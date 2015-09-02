Early Voting Starts At Brisk Pace

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department announces 27 projects, postponed earlier this year, will be let out for bids in October after Congress approves continuing funding for the federal highway trust fund. Early voting gets off to a rapid start on Fayetteville's non-discrimination ordinance, with more than 900 voting in the first day alone. The change of mascot at Fort Smith Southside garners another legal action, and a Fayetteville electronics company gets a multi-million dollar contract with the federal government.