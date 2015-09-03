Lost Valley Reopens for Labor Day

After weeks of repair work, one of the more popular spots at the Buffalo National River will reopen for the holiday weekend. The chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department announces his retirement after 33 years of service to the department. A recent influx of funds to the Federal Highway Trust Fund mean many of the previously canceled highway construction projects in Arkansas will be back on track within months. And Governor Asa Hutchinson will apparently be the first U.S. governor to make a trip to Cuba following restoration of diplomatic relations with the island nation.
