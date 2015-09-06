The Flocking of Carrie Nation

A valuable mural of early 20th century American prohibitionist, Carrie Nation, painted by noted mid-20th century Ozarks artist Louis Freund was almost lost--buried beneath flocked wallpaper. We travel to Eureka Springs Historical Museum to learn about efforts to restore the mural and about the life of Carrie Nation, who settled in Eureka Springs, just before her death in 1911.
