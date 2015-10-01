FEMA Grant to Help Replace Lake Bella Vista Dam

The $2.7 million grant will cover three-quarters of the cost of replacing the 100-year-old earthen dam. Also, Pratt & Whitney's Springdale plant stands to benefit from a five-year, $11 million federal contract to rebuild parts for turbines used on fighter jets. Three of four Walton heirs that last year made the top-ten list of the world's wealthiest people have slipped into the top 15. Fort Smith reports slight gains in sales tax revenue for August. And the President and CEO of the NWA Food Bank for the past seven years announces her retirement
