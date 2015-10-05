New Trail Infrastructure in Springdale, New Farmers Market in Rogers

Tuesday, Springdale city leaders will officially open new portions of trail and a new trailhead on the Razorback Greenway at Pump Station and Silent Grove roads. Springdale-based NanoMech announces its expansion into the transport products sector. Officials with Main Street Rogers announce the organization will launch a new farmers market in spring 2016, and the annual food truck lottery opens in Fayetteville to give vendors a chance to operate on publicly owned land.

MUSIC: "Mary Ann" Barbados Steel Drums