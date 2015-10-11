The Cisneros Center in Springdale is training college-age students cultural community engagement skills. We talk with lead facilitator Zessna Garcia-Rios, a Cisneros American Dream Fellow, and two of her students about the semester-long program.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.