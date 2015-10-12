U of A Scholar Investigating Transcendental Media

Sophie Janicke, a Visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Communications at the University of Arkansas is part of a national research team examining how people use and are affected by inspirational media. The three-year-long $2-million-dollar grant project was funded by the John Templeton Foundation, a philanthropy dedicated to interdisciplinaryesearch on human purpose and ultimate reality.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.