Mascot Recommendation Made at Fort Smith Southside

If all goes according to the wishes of a 29-member committee, Mavericks will be the new mascot of Fort Smith Southside High School starting next year. Home sales continue to improve over 2014 totals through the first eight months of 2015. Later this week, people in the vicinity of the U of A's Central Heating Plant on Dickson Street could smell natural gas in the air, and Washington County holds its annual fall cleanup.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.