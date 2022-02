The original Broadway run of Pippin began in 1972 with a cast that included Ben Vereen, Jill Clayburgh and John Rubenstein. Rubenstein ( a Tony winner for Children of a Lesser God) is back in the touring cast of Pippin. The production is headed to Walton Arts Center next month and we talked with Rubenstein about what's new in the updated musical.

