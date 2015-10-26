Tyson Announces Pay Increases, Oxfam Announces Report On Poultry Industry Worker Welfare

Tyson Foods on Friday announced a plan to increase pay for workers at 51 poultry processing plants throughout the U.S.. Meanwhile, Oxfam America launches a campaign to push large poultry companies, including Tyson, to do more to ensure their workers have a safe, equitable working environment. Organizers of the Bentonville Film Festival announce their plans for a larger event in 2016. The University of Arkansas Women's Giving Circle passes a major milestone in giving back to the campus community, and two area cemeteries will benefit from state historic preservation grants.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.