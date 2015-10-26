Tyson Announces Pay Increases, Oxfam Announces Report On Poultry Industry Worker Welfare

Tyson Foods on Friday announced a plan to increase pay for workers at 51 poultry processing plants throughout the U.S.. Meanwhile, Oxfam America launches a campaign to push large poultry companies, including Tyson, to do more to ensure their workers have a safe, equitable working environment. Organizers of the Bentonville Film Festival announce their plans for a larger event in 2016. The University of Arkansas Women's Giving Circle passes a major milestone in giving back to the campus community, and two area cemeteries will benefit from state historic preservation grants.