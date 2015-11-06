Jessie Frye, a Diverse Artist, Focuses on Writing Pop Music

Jessie Frye, a Denton, Texas based songwriter, has a diverse array of influences, but for her latest album, she has settled on writing strong pop rock songs. She was recently in northwest Arkansas to play a gig at Pour Jon's in Siloam Springs. While in the area, she stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about her new album "Boys Club" and to perform a few of its tracks.
