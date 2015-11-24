© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas' Sole Syrian Refugee Responds to Current Crisis in Europe, Syria

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 24, 2015 at 12:53 PM CST
omar_al-muqdad.jpg
Courtesy Omar Al-muqdad
/

Omar Al-muqdad, the only Syrian to find refuge in Arkansas since the Syrian Democratic uprising began in 2011, reflects on his journey in light of the Paris Attacks November 13th. Al-muqdad, who is now 35, is currently living and working in Alexandria, Virginia as a freelance journalist. 

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich