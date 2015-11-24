Arkansas' Sole Syrian Refugee Responds to Current Crisis in Europe, Syria

Omar Al-muqdad, the only Syrian to find refuge in Arkansas since the Syrian Democratic uprising began in 2011, reflects on his journey in light of the Paris Attacks November 13th. Al-muqdad, who is now 35, is currently living and working in Alexandria, Virginia as a freelance journalist.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.