TheatreSquared Selects Lead Designers For Proposed Facility

A new president has been chosen for the United Way of Northwest Arkansas. TheatreSquared chooses noted theatre designers Charcoalblue and architect Jonathon Marvel as lead designers for its proposed new home in Fayetteville. The U of A System board of directors approves creation of a new center at the U of A to help students learn about design of virtual reality spaces and video games. And the city of Fort Smith prepares to hire a new city director, a position that has been vacant since July.