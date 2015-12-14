© 2022 KUAF
"Arkansas SHOP" Opens for Small Business

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 14, 2015 at 5:13 PM CST
The Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace, headquartered in Little Rock, has launched the "Small Business Health Options Program"—or SHOP for short. The state-based marketplace enables certain small businesses in Arkansas to enroll in affordable group health insurance plans, as part of the Affordable Health Care Act. We talk with two SHOP staff as well as with several small businesses. 

