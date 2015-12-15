© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs Unveils New Community Center Plan

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published December 15, 2015 at 12:44 PM CST
Courtesy: Eureka Springs Highlander Community Center
The non-profit Eureka Springs Highlander Community Center will be constructed on a former high school campus located along Highway 62. The property was vacated several years ago, after the school district constructed a new high school south of town. The project is being facilitated by the newly formed Eureka Springs Community Center Foundation, which will work to raise the necessary funds.

