The Red Ryder Range Model and Food

28 Springsdrinkmaster Casey Letellier makes a holiday cocktail using pomegranate syrup and local beer, among other things. Plus, he discusses his relationship with and his latest article in the publication Edible Ozarkansas and shares his toast to local foods in the new year.

Red Ryder Range Model

1 oz DomaineDupontCalvados

0.75 pom syrup

0.75 lemon juice

0.25 green chartreuse

Ozark Golden Ale to top.

_______________________________INSTRUCTIONS

Shake first four ingredients.

Fine strain into a chilled champagne flute.

Top with Ozark Golden Ale. (2-3oz)

Express the oils from a large strip of orange peel over the cocktail.

Garnish with the orange peel.

MUSIC: "Christmas Song" Dave Matthews Band