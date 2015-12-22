The Red Ryder Range Model and Food

© 2022 KUAF
Published December 22, 2015 at 11:22 AM CST
28 Springsdrinkmaster Casey Letellier makes a holiday cocktail using pomegranate syrup and local beer, among other things.  Plus, he discusses his relationship with and his latest article in the publication Edible Ozarkansas and shares his toast to local foods in the new year. 

Red Ryder Range Model

  • 1 oz DomaineDupontCalvados
  • 0.75 pom syrup
  • 0.75 lemon juice
  • 0.25 green chartreuse
  • Ozark Golden Ale to top.

_______________________________INSTRUCTIONS

Shake first four ingredients. 
Fine strain into a chilled champagne flute.
Top with Ozark Golden Ale. (2-3oz)
Express the oils from a large strip of orange peel over the cocktail.
Garnish with the orange peel.

MUSIC: "Christmas Song"  Dave Matthews Band 

