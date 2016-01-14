Stop When Red Lights Flash, Your Ad Here

A new state law allows school districts to sell advertising space on its buses, but what are the benefits to the school districts that choose to do so, and what are the potential impacts for the children who ride those buses? We speak with the legislator who sponsored the new law and with the superintendent of one local school district that is considering selling school bus ads. We also hear from the director of one non-profit that doesn't think schools, or buses, are the right place for any advertising.