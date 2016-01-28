Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Getting Comfortable with "Said"
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published January 28, 2016 at 11:53 AM CST
Our Militant Grammarian says too many journalists want to avoid a simple verb that is the appropriate word to use almost all of the time.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Katherine Shurlds, the Militant Grammarian, is back to help us better understand language. For her first visit in about four years, she explains what…
-
The Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says too many people don't use the proper tenses of words like suppose and use.
-
The Militant Grammarian is back, and this time she has a pop quiz about the parts of speech.