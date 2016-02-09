Cartogrpapher Kristian Underwood, in partnership with the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, is mapping the Ozark Highlands Trail. Two maps are published and available to the public. A third is in the planning phase.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.